China to take more active part in promoting comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia: FM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia through a more proactive approach, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

China is willing to work with Australia to prepare for the next stage of high-level exchanges, maintain the momentum of improvement in bilateral ties and properly manage their differences, Wang said.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in the Malaysian capital on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings.

Over the past three years, China-Australia relations have stabilized, turned around and achieved positive results, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

It proves that as long as the two countries uphold a correct positioning of their partnership, bilateral relations can develop steadily and continue to yield results, Wang said.

The Chinese foreign minister noted that Australia's rational and pragmatic policy toward China serves the interests of both countries and aligns with the trend of the times.

For her part, Wong said that Australia is committed to developing a positive and pragmatic relationship with China.

Both sides are making every effort to prepare for high-level exchanges and look forward to achieving positive outcomes, she said, adding that dialogue and cooperation between Australia and China in trade, tourism and other fields have continued to make progress, and personnel exchanges have become increasingly active.

Wong noted that Australia remains firmly committed to the one-China policy and does not support "Taiwan independence."

Australia is willing to engage in candid communication and deepen cooperation with China to promote the sustained and positive development of bilateral relations, she said.

Wong said that Australia supports the central role of ASEAN and is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues including the South China Sea and the Ukraine crisis.

