Commentary: Now is time to broaden path of practical China-Australia cooperation

Xinhua) 13:39, July 14, 2025

CANBERRA, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's ongoing visit to China marks a pivotal step in advancing the steadily improving relationship between the two countries.

As the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership enters its second decade, the visit underscores a shared commitment to deeper dialogue, greater mutual trust and expanded cooperation amid shifting regional and global dynamics.

Over the past three years, China-Australia relations have steadily stabilized, improved and delivered tangible results through joint efforts on both sides. Under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, bilateral dialogue and exchange mechanisms have resumed across various fields, practical cooperation has deepened, and people-to-people exchanges gained fresh momentum.

The strengthening of ties is reflected in rising bilateral trade, Australia's dynamic presence at Shanghai's annual China International Import Expo, and the growing engagement between the two peoples in tourism and digital spaces. The facts have shown that the sound and steady development of China-Australia relations serves the interests of both sides and enjoys the firm support of both peoples.

With their highly complementary economies, China and Australia are natural economic partners. China has been Australia's largest trading partner, export destination and source of imports for 16 consecutive years. Australia's abundant resources and innovative capabilities, coupled with China's vast market and industrial capacity, create strong synergies. Deepening cooperation between the two sides will further unlock these strengths and generate shared growth.

Trade with China significantly benefited Australian households in the financial year 2022-23, boosting average disposable income by 2,600 Australian dollars (about 1,709 U.S. dollars) and supporting 595,600 jobs, representing 4.2 percent of all employment in Australia, a report by the Australia China Business Council and the Bankwest Curtin Economics Center has found.

Before he visited China, Albanese himself emphasized this economic importance, telling reporters that "China's an important trading partner for Australia, (and) 25 percent of our exports go to China," a key driver of Australian jobs and prosperity.

This visit also reflects growing alignment in development strategies. China's push for high-quality development complements Australia's focus on productivity and innovation, creating fertile ground for cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence, clean technology and healthcare.

The decade-old China-Australia Free Trade Agreement has been central to this bilateral economic cooperation. As both countries look ahead, evaluating and reviewing this agreement to address emerging sectors -- from green energy to digital innovation -- can unlock new opportunities for common growth.

Beyond economics, China and Australia continue to strengthen people-to-people and cultural ties, further anchoring the relationship in mutual understanding. China has long been Australia's largest source of international students and overseas tourists. Today, over one million Chinese Australians live in the country, making significant contributions to Australia's economic and social development and enriching its multicultural society.

The two sides now have over 100 sister provinces/states and cities, playing an important role in enhancing sub-national exchanges and friendship. China looks forward to further strengthening people-to-people ties with Australia and writing more heartwarming stories of mutual understanding between the two peoples.

As key Asia-Pacific nations and major trading partners, China and Australia also share a commitment to free trade and an open global economy. As G20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation members, they can work together to uphold the post-war international order, promote regional stability, and bring greater certainty to a turbulent world.

There are no fundamental conflicts of interest between China and Australia. By managing differences through mutual respect and focusing on shared interests, the two sides can achieve common prosperity and benefit not only the two peoples but also regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.

