Chinese premier calls on China, Australia to create stronger synergy for development

Xinhua) 08:29, July 16, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 8th China-Australia CEO Roundtable with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday called on China and Australia to further strengthen cooperation, promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and create a stronger synergy for development to effectively address uncertainties.

Li made the remarks while attending the 8th China-Australia CEO Roundtable with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing.

Around 30 representatives of business councils and enterprises from the two countries attended the roundtable.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, Li said over the past decade, China-Australia economic and trade cooperation has demonstrated considerable resilience and vitality.

The economic structures of the two countries are highly complementary, and the foundations for industrial and market integration are solid, making China and Australia natural partners, Li said.

Li said China's vast market will continuously unleash immense consumption potential, creating more opportunities for enterprises from both countries. He called on the two sides to strengthen collaboration in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and life sciences to better empower the industries of both countries.

By working together, enterprises from both countries can accelerate cooperation in clean energy, electric vehicles, and energy storage, ultimately building a world-class green industrial chain that is both resilient and competitive, he added.

Li emphasized that both the government and enterprises should work together to better promote development. China will continue to advance high-level opening-up, treat domestic and foreign-funded enterprises equally, and legally protect the rights and interests of foreign companies and entrepreneurs in China, he said.

It is hoped that Australia would treat Chinese enterprises fairly, addressing issues regarding market access and investment reviews, he added.

Li urged Chinese and Australian companies to maintain openness, embrace cooperation, and deepen their efforts to promote market integration and industrial collaboration.

When addressing the roundtable, Albanese said the current bilateral relations are steadily developing, with enthusiasm for cooperation soaring among the business communities of both countries.

The Australian side is willing to enhance dialogue with the Chinese side, expand cooperation in various fields including trade, agriculture, industry, energy resources, and green development, address global challenges such as climate change and uphold international equity and free trade.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 8th China-Australia CEO Roundtable with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

