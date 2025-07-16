China ready to deepen, expand bilateral cooperation with Australia: Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on an official visit to China, hold the 10th China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday said that China is ready to work with Australia to further deepen and expand bilateral cooperation, aiming for a higher level of mutual benefit that better serves the interests of both peoples.

Li made the remarks during the 10th China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing.

All countries are facing new challenges in their development amid rising instability and uncertainty in the global economy, Li said, adding that in this context, the significance of strengthening exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia, as major economic and trade partners, has become more prominent.

Li noted that earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Albanese and reached an important consensus on further deepening China-Australia relations.

Li said that the Chinese and Australian economies are highly complementary, with broad space for cooperation in areas such as energy resources, agricultural products, green development, and technological innovation.

China is willing to fully utilize various dialogue mechanisms with the Australian side and strengthen the planning and design for cooperation across different sectors to explore more shared interests and new drivers of economic growth, and ultimately unlock the vast potential of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, Li added.

It is hoped that Australia will provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises operating in Australia, Li said, adding that China is keen to provide vigorous support for exchanges in culture, education, tourism and regional collaboration, and further facilitate personnel exchanges between the two sides.

Li said that China and Australia, as both advocates and beneficiaries of multilateralism and free trade, are active promoters of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. He urged the two sides to strengthen communication and collaboration within multilateral frameworks, maintain the rules-based multilateral trading system, and work together to foster a conducive environment for international economic and trade cooperation.

Noting that Australia-China relations are currently developing with positive momentum, Albanese said the Australian side attaches great importance to and is committed to building a stable and constructive bilateral relationship with China. Australia adheres to the one-China policy and opposes "Taiwan independence," he added.

Albanese said Australia is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges and dialogue with China in various fields, including diplomacy and trade, and ensure that differences do not define the bilateral relationship.

Noting that the economies of Australia and China are highly complementary, Albanese said Australia looks forward to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as trade, agriculture, tourism and culture, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges in education, civil society and youth sectors.

Australia is willing to provide a stable and predictable environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Australia, and welcomes more Chinese students and tourists to visit the country, he added.

Albanese said Australia firmly supports multilateralism and free and fair trade, is willing to work with China to address global challenges such as climate change, and jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core.

