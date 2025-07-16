Home>>
Full text: Statement on Joint Outcomes of the China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting
(Xinhua) 08:32, July 16, 2025
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Australia issued a statement on joint outcomes of the Annual Leaders' Meeting.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the press release.
