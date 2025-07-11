Safeguarding historical truth, defending world peace

China held a ceremony to mark the 88th anniversary of the start of the entire nation's resistance against Japanese aggression at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression on July 7 in Beijing.

An exhibition themed "For National Liberation and World Peace" was also launched to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

These commemorative events serve not only to honor past sacrifices, but also as a reaffirmation of China's enduring commitment to justice and peace. They underscore the country's unwavering resolve to pursue peaceful development and safeguard world peace.

When Japanese militarists staged the Lugou Bridge Incident and launched their full-scale invasion of China 88 years ago, the Chinese military and people rose up in resistance, initiating a whole-of-nation war effort that opened the main Eastern battlefield in the global war against fascism.

United as one under the banner of the Chinese united front against Japanese aggression, which was advocated and established by the Communist Party of China (CPC), Chinese people launched a relentless struggle against the brutal Japanese militarists, fighting with unwavering resolve - for the country's survival, national rejuvenation, and the cause of justice for all humanity. They carved out an immortal epic of heroic resistance and ultimate victory against Japanese aggression, which remains indelibly inscribed in the annals of the Chinese nation and the global cause of justice.

As China marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the launch of the exhibition presents a panoramic view of the glorious course of the Chinese people's 14-year hard war of resistance, serving as a collective effort to preserve a history written in blood, endurance, and unyielding courage.

From the outset, China's war against Japanese aggression bore immense significance for the defense of human civilization and world peace, forming an integral part of the World Anti-Fascist War.

China was among the first countries to resist fascist aggression and stood as a principal force in the fight against Japanese militarism. The CPC has consistently championed the cause of global progress, fighting shoulder to shoulder with all peace-loving nations and peoples.

China's persistent and strong resistance on the battlefield thwarted Japan's northward advance toward Siberia and delayed its southward advance into Southeast Asia. Japanese military archives have acknowledged that "the main force of the Japanese army remained pinned down on the Chinese battlefield."

Historical records confirm that China eliminated over 1.5 million Japanese troops - more than 70 percent of Japan's total military casualties during WWII, delivering a decisive blow to Japan's war efforts, bolstering global anti-fascist morale and making an indelible contribution to world peace.

Only by remembering this history can the international community safeguard justice and maintain a correct historical perspective on WWII. An accurate understanding of the war and a truthful account of its legacy are fundamental to maintaining world peace and the international order. To forget history is to risk losing the sense of direction.

The international community must work together to uphold historical justice and the postwar international order, resolutely opposing any attempts to deny or whitewash aggression, war, or colonial rule. It is also essential to firmly reject all attempts to distort the historical truth of WWII and deny the outcomes of victory. The Chinese people, who made tremendous sacrifices, will steadfastly defend the history written with their blood and lives.

Only by remembering this history can the international community draw inspiration to build a world of lasting peace. History has repeatedly shown that military aggression and expansion are ultimately doomed to fail. During the World Anti-Fascist War, countries of different ideologies, social systems, history, and levels of development overcame their differences and united against authoritarianism and militarism in defense of peace.

The world today faces new threats to peace. Unilateralism, hegemonism, bullying, and coercive practices are severely undermining our world. Again humankind has come to a crossroads of unity or division, dialogue or confrontation, win-win cooperation or zero-sum games.

To secure a peaceful future for humanity, all nations must uphold solidarity and cooperation, follow a new path to security that features dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance and win-win over zero-sum, and practice true multilateralism, so as to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

History does not fade with time. Commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War honors the historical sacrifices while affirming a responsibility to future generations. China remains firmly committed to peaceful development and stands ready to work with all nations to ensure that the light of peace continues to illuminate the path forward for all humanity.

