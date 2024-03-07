China to firmly be force for peace, stability, progress: FM

Xinhua) 10:09, March 07, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Faced with the complex and volatile international environment, China will firmly be a force for peace, stability and progress in the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Currently, the world landscape is undergoing profound changes, and human society is facing multiple challenges, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

China will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, Wang said.

Dedicated to peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, China will strive to safeguard world peace and development as it pursues its own development, and it will make greater contributions to world peace and development through its own development, he noted.

