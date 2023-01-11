Chinese envoy calls for int'l support for West Africa, Sahel

Xinhua) 08:40, January 11, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to provide more targeted support and assistance for peace and sustainable development in West Africa and the Sahel.

West Africa and the Sahel has made important achievements in maintaining common security, restoring socio-economic development, and strengthening solidarity and cooperation in the face of the complex and severe international and regional situation, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Strategically located and rich in energy resources, the region has great development potential. The international community and the Security Council should gain a deeper understanding of the difficult challenges and real needs of the countries in the region, make great efforts to address the root causes, and provide more targeted support and assistance for regional peace and sustainable development, he told the Security Council.

He called for more vigorous support for regional cooperation so as to build a collective security shield.

"China supports regional countries in strengthening the concept of security community, deepening communication and coordination on security affairs, advancing the construction of regional joint anti-terrorism forces and other security mechanisms, and strive to enhance their capacity in maintaining stability and fighting terrorism," said Dai. "The international community, especially traditional partners, should maintain their investment in regional security and provide greater support to the G5 Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger) and other front-line countries in the areas of funding, equipment, intelligence and logistical supplies to build a solid defense against terrorism."

Dai also asked for more vigorous support for political consultation and dialogue so as to maintain the overall situation of peace and stability in the region.

This year, a number of countries in the region will have election agendas. China hopes that the political forces of the countries concerned will strengthen dialogue, forge consensus, and steadily advance their political agendas so as to make positive contributions to the stable development of their countries, he said.

There is a need for more vigorous support for regional development in order to build a firm foundation for long-term peace and security. Developed countries should fulfill their development assistance commitments and increase financial and technical support in poverty reduction, infrastructure, food security and climate change, he said.

As a good brother and partner of African countries, China has always stood firmly with countries in West Africa and the Sahel and is willing to contribute to regional peace, stability, unity and self-improvement, he said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)