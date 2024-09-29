Peace is path to addressing global conflicts, says Chinese FM

September 29, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday reiterated China's dedication to peace as the path to addressing global conflicts and crises, urging the international community to work together in the pursuit of peace.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the general debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, as he elaborated on China's position on international and regional hotspot issues.

"Peace is the most precious thing in our world today. You may wonder if there is a path leading to peace. In fact, peace is the path," said Wang.

He stressed said without peace, development will not sustain; without peace, cooperation cannot happen. For the sake of peace, he urged the international community to embrace every opportunity, no matter how small, to work toward conflict resolution.

On the Ukraine crisis, Wang said an end to it remains elusive. He said the top priority is to commit to "no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party," and push for deescalation of the situation as soon as possible.

"China is committed to playing a constructive role, engaging in shuttle mediation and promoting talks for peace, not throwing oil on the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish gains," he said.

Wang also introduced the group of Friends for Peace jointly launched by China, Brazil and other Global South countries at this session of the General Assembly, noting its very purpose is to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, build consensus for a political settlement of the crisis and contribute to a prospect of peace.

Describing the question of Palestine as "the biggest wound to human conscience," Wang expressed concern over the ongoing violence in Gaza, which has resulted in a growing number of civilian casualties, and warned that the fighting has spread to Lebanon.

China has always been a staunch supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate national rights, and a staunch supporter of Palestine's full UN membership, he said.

There must not be any delay in reaching a comprehensive ceasefire, and the fundamental way out lies in the two-State solution, he said. "The historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people should not be ignored any longer."

Wang noted China's recent efforts to facilitate intra-Palestine reconciliation, emphasizing that China will continue to work in concert with like-minded countries for a comprehensive and just settlement of the question of Palestine and durable peace and security in the Middle East.

On the issue of Afghanistan, Wang said it is important to help Afghanistan exercise prudent governance, fight terrorism effectively, improve people's life and reinvigorate the economy, to open up a better future for the Afghan people.

On the Korean Peninsula, the top Chinese diplomat said it should not experience war again.

He emphasized the importance of seeking solutions through dialogue and consultation, as well as realizing a transition from the armistice to a peace mechanism.

Wang said China is deeply aware that Asia needs stability and development and opposes division and conflict.

"Asia has the wisdom and capability to stabilize the situation through regional cooperation and handle differences properly through dialogue and consultation," said Wang. "We are firmly against the meddling by countries outside the region, and will resolutely resist attempts by any force to stoke trouble and confrontation in the region."

