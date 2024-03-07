China explores Chinese way of addressing hotspot issues: FM

Xinhua) 14:23, March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Learning from international practices and drawing wisdom from Chinese culture, China has found the Chinese way of addressing hotspot issues, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

China is committed to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and to political settlement, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

"On all hotspot issues, China always promotes talks for peace and never adds fuel to the fire," he said.

China upholds objectivity and impartiality, he said, adding that the country always decides its position on issues based on their own merits and rejects double standards.

China insists on addressing both symptoms and root causes. It is important to cool down hotspot issues as quickly as possible to prevent them from escalating and spilling over, he said, adding that it is also important to systematically analyze the root causes.

"We will work with all countries to build consensus for ending conflicts, pave the way for peace talks, and strive for a world of lasting peace and common security," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)