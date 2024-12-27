To promote world peace, stability, and common progress of humanity

"The Vision of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind carries forward the same spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Both are rooted in traditional Chinese values such as 'Be kind to your neighbor,' 'Seek amity through integrity,' and 'Promote harmony among all nations.'"

These are the remarks made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence on June 28. In his speech, Xi expounded on the essence of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and their relevance for the times, charting the course forward for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He also noted that all countries must shoulder their common responsibility for peace, and commit to a path of peaceful development, and work together to seek peace, safeguard peace, and enjoy peace.

Throughout the centuries, humanity has been dreaming of keeping war as far away as possible from mankind so that children across the world can grow up happily under the sunshine of peace. The baton of history is passed from generation to generation, and the cause of human progress moves forward from one era to another as humanity seek answers to the questions of the times.

The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence initiated seventy years ago provided a historic answer to the significant question of how to handle state-to-state relations. Seventy years later today, challenged by the historic question of "what kind of world to build and how to build it," Xi has answered the call of the times by proposing the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. Both manifest China's firm resolve to follow the path of peaceful development.

The Chinese civilization, with a history of over 5,000 years, has always cherished peace. The pursuit of peace, amity and harmony is an integral part of the Chinese character which runs deep in the blood of the Chinese people.

According to British scholar Martin Jacques, the values of "pursuing the common good for all" and "promoting harmony among all nations" embodied in traditional Chinese culture reflect the profound inclusiveness of Chinese civilization, which have influenced China's policies and proposals.

China was long one of the most powerful countries in the world. Yet it never engaged in colonialism or aggression. Over the past 70-plus years since its founding, the People's Republic of China never provoked a war or occupied an inch of foreign land.

China stands against isolation and in favor of interaction, advocates coexistence and shared progress while opposing coercion, and advocates peace through harmony and rejects the law of the jungle. The intrinsic peacefulness of Chinese civilization determines that China will always work to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and uphold international order.

China remains committed to the path of peaceful development and will always be a practitioner of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

This year, Xi proposed to build a common home of peace and tranquility at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, announced to jointly advance modernization underpinned by peace and security at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and promised to build a BRICS committed to peace, and called on all BRICS members to act as defenders of common security at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

These important proposals represent China's commitment to practicing common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and China's determination to implement the Global Security Initiative, creating strong momentum for world peace and development.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Xi has set an example for the world by working for people's wellbeing, upholding social fairness and justice, and advocating for peace over war, cooperation over confrontation, and creation over destruction.

The intrinsic peacefulness of Chinese civilization determines that Chinese modernization is the modernization of peaceful development. A modernized China will strengthen the force for world peace and development. The modernization China pursues is not for the country alone. The country will stay committed to peaceful development, the policy of forging friendships and partnerships with neighbors, and the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness. It is ready to share more of the benefits of Chinese modernization with its neighbors.

China's peaceful development is always closely connected with that of the world. It remains committed to seeking common security through solidarity and cooperation, and working with all countries to build a beautiful world of lasting peace and universal security.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said China's peaceful development is a noble cause in the history of mankind and is conducive to the peace and progress of all humanity.

Drawing wisdom from the profound history of Chinese civilization, China is fulfilling its responsibility as a major country in the new era. It will never take the trodden path of colonial plundering, or the wrong path of seeking hegemony when one becomes strong. Instead, it will stay on the right path of peaceful development.

Moving forward, China will continue to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, making new contributions to promoting world peace and stability, as well as the common progress of humanity.

