Chinese embassy marks 64th anniversary of signing of China-DPRK friendship treaty

Xinhua) 10:20, July 11, 2025

PYONGYANG, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang on Wednesday held a reception to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the signing of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Over 130 diplomats and officials from both sides attended the event.

Addressing the reception, Chinese Ambassador to the DPRK Wang Yajun said the bilateral treaty is a document of historical significance as well as a monument marking the friendship between China and the DPRK.

The treaty embodies the friendship the two peoples built with their blood in fightings in the process of resisting foreign aggression and striving for national independence and liberation, and lays a solid legal and political foundation for the long-term development of bilateral relations, he said.

Over the past 64 years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two parties and two countries and the strong guidance of the spirit of the treaty, the China-DPRK relations were constantly revitalized, and the traditional friendship became more solid as time went by, said the ambassador.

At the moment when the changes in global landscape unseen in a century are going deeper, highlighted by intertwined chaos and ever emerging risks and challenges, it is of great significance to well implement the spirit of the treaty and well develop bilateral ties, Wang said.

He called on both countries to take the spirit of the treaty as a guide, follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and conform to the common aspirations of the two peoples in making a steady effort to safeguard, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations, so as to enhance the well-being of the two peoples and push human development and progress.

In his address at the event, Kang Yun Sok, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK, said that the bilateral treaty lays a solid legal foundation for the continuous consolidation and development of the friendly and cooperative relations between the DPRK and China amid any changes and challenges.

The DPRK-China friendship was jointly forged by the two countries' older generations of leadership in striving to fight imperialism, achieve independence and build socialism, he said, noting that it is the DPRK's unwavering stance to pass on and deepen the friendship with China from generation to generation.

Over the past 64 years, the DPRK and China have observed the spirit of the treaty, supported and cooperated with each other in the long-term struggle to safeguard and develop the common great cause of socialism, and constantly strengthened the bonds of friendship and solidarity, Kang said.

Facing the shifting international political situation, the DPRK will follow the will of the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, work with Chinese comrades to carry forward the spirit of the bilateral treaty and make joint efforts to advance the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, he said.

