Chinese embassy in DPRK celebrates 1st int'l day for civilizational dialogue

Xinhua) 10:34, June 19, 2025

PYONGYANG, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang on Tuesday held a reception for the first International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, aiming to boost dialogue for a better world.

Present at the event were Kim Son Gyong, vice minister of foreign affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), other DPRK officials from the foreign and culture ministries, as well as diplomats from various countries.

Addressing the reception, Chinese Ambassador to the DPRK Wang Yajun said civilizations are beautiful and complementary for diversity, and harmonious for exchanges.

Wang underscored the significance of dialogue among civilizations in lighting up the path to peace and development for the humankind, adding that the pursuit of peace and development is a historical trend and common aspiration of peoples across the world.

He urged the international community to jointly uphold the equality among civilizations, practice exchanges of civilizations and enhance the progress of civilizations, in a bid to build a better future for mankind.

Kim, the DPRK vice foreign minister, said in his address that the diversity of civilizations, as a result of long-time evolution in history, deserves respect, and that the acts of recklessly pursuing geopolitical interests, inciting conflict and antagonism among civilizations, and obstructing world peace and development, should be flatly rejected.

China's initiative to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations is an important contribution to advancing exchanges and cooperation among nations and civilizations, and building a just international order, Kim said.

Deepening the traditional friendly ties between the DPRK and China has been a consistent stance of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the DPRK, Kim said, adding that the DPRK side is ready to work with the Chinese side to safeguard the common interests of developing countries and pursue true internationalism.

In June 2024, the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution initiated by China and more than 80 other countries, which declares June 10 the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

