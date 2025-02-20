Strengthening, developing friendship with China consistent position of DPRK: vice FM

Xinhua) 08:33, February 20, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- It is a consistent position of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to follow the lofty wills of the top leaders of the two parties and countries and continuously strengthen and develop friendly relations between the DPRK and China, the DPRK's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho has said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and the last year to implement the five-year plan put forward by the WPK's 8th Congress, and it is also the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, Pak said while meeting with Chinese Ambassador to the DPRK Wang Yajun at the Chinese embassy on Tuesday.

Pak hoped that the two countries will continue to make new and greater achievements in socialist construction, and the two sides will strengthen exchanges and cooperation to promote DPRK-China relations to a higher level.

For his part, Wang said that over the past year, China-DPRK relations have made new progress under the personal care and strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and countries.

The Chinese party, government and people have always cherished the friendship between China and the DPRK forged by previous generations of leaders of the two countries, Wang said, adding that it has always been China's unswerving policy to maintain, consolidate and develop China-DPRK traditional friendly and cooperative relations.

In the new year, China is ready to work with the DPRK to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, follow the trend of the times and the wills of the two peoples, strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and push for new and greater development of China-DPRK relations, so as to better benefit the two peoples and make greater contributions to regional and world peace and stability, the Chinese ambassador said.

