China to promote construction of high-power charging facilities

Xinhua) 16:40, July 07, 2025

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China will further optimize the national network layout of charging facilities and steadily build a high-power charging infrastructure system featuring a rational layout, upgraded quality and advanced technology, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.

The NDRC and three other government organs jointly released a circular on the sector, noting that electric vehicle charging infrastructure is crucial for supporting new energy vehicle (NEV) industry development and new power system construction, as well as promoting green low-carbon transformation in the transportation and energy sectors.

Based on local economic development, NEV promotion intensity and power resource distribution, high-power charging facilities should be developed with a localized, moderately advanced and scientifically reasonable layout, focusing on the "charge-and-go" scenario, the circular said.

By the end of 2027, China aims to have more than 100,000 high-power charging facilities nationwide, along with upgrades in service quality and technological application.

China will also promote the innovative application of high-power charging technology, it said, noting that technological upgrading of charging equipment should be enhanced to improve the operational efficiency and service life of such facilities.

