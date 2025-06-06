North China spots rare stork nest on transmission tower

Xinhua) 13:48, June 06, 2025

TAIYUAN, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Local power maintenance personnel in north China's Shanxi Province have recently spotted a giant bird's nest belonging to the Oriental Stork on top of a transmission tower of a 220-kilovolt power line in the Sanggan River National Wetland Park.

The nest is nearly two meters in diameter and marks the first instance of an Oriental Stork nesting and breeding on a transmission tower in Shanxi, according to the State Grid Datong Power Supply Company.

The Oriental Stork is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. With a global population of less than 3,000 mature individuals, the species is also under first-class national protection in China.

The stork is extremely selective about its nesting environment, requiring abundant food, safe space and a good ecological environment. The Sanggan River Wetland, an important stopover point for the Oriental Stork during migration, has recently seen nesting activity by the stork. This development indicates a continuous improvement in the ecological environment of the wetland and its surrounding areas.

To better protect the nesting storks, the company immediately erected several eye-catching bird protection warning signs around the tower. During line inspections, the company also prioritizes the use of telescopic long-distance observation and drone patrols, minimizing disturbance to the birds as much as possible.

"We will continue to optimize bird protection and power line maintenance measures to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the power grid while providing a safe habitat for these precious wild animals," said Wei Daqing, head of the company's power transmission maintenance center.

