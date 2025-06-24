China's power generation capacity up 18.8 pct by end-May

Xinhua) 08:23, June 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 28, 2024 shows wind turbines in Dabancheng, also known as "China's Wind Valley," in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's total power generation capacity had climbed to 3.61 billion kilowatts by the end of May, marking a year-on-year increase of 18.8 percent, the National Energy Administration said on Monday.

Of this total, solar power generation capacity accounted for 1.08 billion kilowatts, surging by 56.9 percent year on year, while wind power generation capacity reached 570 million kilowatts, up 23.1 percent year on year.

In terms of investment, major power generation companies poured 257.8 billion yuan (about 35.95 billion U.S. dollars) into power generation projects between January and May, up 0.4 percent year on year.

Investment in power grid projects rose 19.8 percent year on year to 204 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)