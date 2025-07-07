Steadiness and openness: China's rising global appeal

Foreign tourists visit a pedestrian in Shanghai, June 24, 2025. (Photo by Wang Gang/People's Daily Online)

Recent surveys by international polling agencies such as Ipsos and Morning Consult reveal a steady rise in global favorability toward China.

This shift is evidenced by three key developments: substantial increases in foreign tourists arrivals, broader international viewership of Chinese films and TV dramas, and growing global investor interest in Chinese assets.

Observers note a striking shift in China's global image - from "mysterious" to "captivating" - with some foreign commentators even describing China as distinctly "cool."

Tourists recount a common journey: arriving with curiosity about a nation once seen as enigmatic, only to depart as genuine enthusiasts.

Thanks to China's unilateral visa-free policies - now extended to 47 countries - and its 240-hour visa-free transit program expanded to 55 countries, a growing number of foreign travelers are packing their bags for impromptu visits.

This surge in firsthand encounters transforms visitors into active ambassadors of Chinese culture. Their authentic experiences are dissolving the "cognitive bubbles" shaped by prejudice and distance, fostering deeper cross-cultural understanding and emotional connections.

This rising global favorability reflects not only China's stabilizing and constructive role amid global turbulence, but also the intrinsic appeal of its development and progress.

A cargo ship from South Korea is unloaded at an automated terminal of Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province, June 17, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/People's Daily Online)

A foundation of stability and progress

Amid rising protectionism and global uncertainty, China has remained committed to its principled approach - pursuing high-quality development and expanding high-standard opening up.

In the first quarter of 2025, China's GDP grew by 5.4 percent year on year. In the first five months, the total value of China's foreign trade rose by 2.5 percent from a year ago. Despite mounting external pressures, China's economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience, remaining a critical engine for global growth. Observers worldwide recognize this steadiness - guided by strategic focus, undeterred by external noise or short-term fluctuations, and driven by confidence and long-term vision.

China has signed 23 free trade agreements with 30 countries and regions. It has extended the zero-tariff treatment to cover 100 percent of tariff lines for all 53 African countries that have diplomatic ties with China. The number of Belt and Road partner countries continues to grow. The world sees not just market access, but the broader opportunities presented by China's development. Chinese modernization is delivering fresh momentum to global progress.

Tourists pose with a Labubu installment in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province. (Photo by Huang Jinkun/People's Daily Online)

A commitment to shared responsibility

As unilateralism fuels anxiety and instability worldwide, China has doubled down on its commitment to peaceful development and win-win cooperation.

A stark contrast emerged at two recent summits. While the G7 reiterated confrontationist rhetoric like "small yard, high fence," the second China-Central Asia Summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana yielded over 100 tangible cooperation agreements. China and Central Asian countries are jointly pursuing high-quality regional development and shared modernization, while championing multilateralism and international fairness and justice.

In response to unilateral bullying by certain countries, China has taken tangible steps to implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilizations Initiative, driving progress toward building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"China has been a rational, strong and reliable partner. Malaysia values this consistency," said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. He added that China offers not just stability but a lasting sense of hope for the future.

A drive for innovation and progress

"This is a very dynamic and innovative society," observed The Telegraph's correspondent after extensive travel throughout China. With an innovation-driven development strategy and robust efforts to cultivate new quality productive forces, China's scientific and technological advancements are capturing global attention.

Innovation has made China a "nation of the future." International observers cite its resilience, relentless entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to breakthroughs. This reflects a deeper strength: resolve in tackling complex challenges, courage to blaze new paths, and the patience to press forward. This persistent momentum earns increasing international respect and recognition.

By embracing openness and cooperation, China shares the fruits of its innovation with the world, promoting common development and working with other nations to pursue shared aspirations. A China like this naturally inspires others to join in its progress.

A resonant cultural connection

From the viral sensation of toy figure Labubu to beloved cultural icons like Ne Zha and Wukong, China's creative reinterpretation of its traditions - blending modern design and technology - is fueling a global "Eastern fever," weaving compelling stories of cross-cultural exchanges.

China's rising global favorability reflects its proactive engagement with the world, the growing global resonance of its ideas, the richness of its civilization, and the expanding promise inherent in its unique modernization path.

At a time when divisive zero-sum thinking increasingly impedes global progress, China's vision and practical steps toward building a community with a shared future for mankind offer alternative pathways, injecting sustained momentum into international cooperation through both profound ideas and concrete action.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)