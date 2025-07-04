China's commerce ministry says to ensure necessity supply in flood-hit areas

Xinhua) 11:07, July 04, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce has taken measures to ensure stable market supply of daily necessities in China's flood-hit regions, a ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Since the main flood season began in June, multiple southern regions have experienced heavy rainfall and flooding, spokesperson He Yongqian said.

In late June, when Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province was hit by severe flooding, the ministry immediately activated emergency response measures.

According to He, Guizhou's commerce authorities initiated a joint supply mechanism, mobilizing six emergency supply enterprises from neighboring cities and counties to deliver bottled water, bread and other essential goods to affected areas.

Similar measures have been taken in Hunan, Hubei, Guangdong, Sichuan and Henan provinces, where heavy rainfall has been concentrated.

Market monitoring data shows that the domestic market for daily necessities is currently operating smoothly with sufficient supplies. As of July 2, wholesale prices of grain, cooking oil, pork, eggs, vegetables, fruits and other products remained largely unchanged compared to the previous week.

