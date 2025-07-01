China allocates additional 140 mln yuan for flood relief in Guizhou, Hunan

Xinhua) 08:34, July 01, 2025

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance on Monday announced the allocation of an additional 140 million yuan (about 19.5 million U.S. dollars) in emergency disaster relief funds for flood-hit Guizhou and Hunan provinces.

The new allocation follows an earlier disbursement of 160 million yuan on June 23, according to the ministry.

Since mid-June, both provinces have experienced heavy rainfall and severe flooding. The situation is particularly serious in areas such as Rongjiang and Congjiang in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Guizhou Province, where large numbers of residents have been evacuated, and significant damage has occurred.

Rongjiang County, widely known as the birthplace of the Village Super League, or Cun Chao, is beginning post-disaster recovery after being hit by two severe floods in less than a week. Since June 24, back-to-back floods have inundated large parts of the county, with the Cun Chao stadium, which is situated in a low-lying urban area, submerged twice within five days.

The emergency funds will primarily support search and rescue operations, the relocation of affected residents, temporary living assistance, and reconstruction of damaged homes, the ministry said.

The funds aim to support the affected areas in restoring daily life and economic activity as soon as possible, the ministry added.

As China is currently in its flood season, the finance ministry said it will strengthen coordination with the Ministry of Emergency Management and other relevant departments to closely monitor developments and promptly allocate relief funds as needed to ensure disaster relief operations and protect people's lives and property.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)