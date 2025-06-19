Home>>
China allocates 60 mln yuan to aid flood relief efforts in Guangdong
(Xinhua) 13:14, June 19, 2025
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission on Wednesday said that it has allocated 60 million yuan (about 8.36 million U.S. dollars) from China's central budget to bolster flood relief efforts in Guangdong Province.
The funds will be directed toward restoring infrastructure and public services in Guangdong's affected regions, according to the commission.
Severe flooding has recently struck the province, with Zhaoqing City among the hardest-hit areas.
As of noon on Wednesday, continuous heavy rainfall had affected approximately 300,000 residents of Huaiji County, which is administered by Zhaoqing City, and about 70,000 people had been relocated to safer areas, according to local authorities.
