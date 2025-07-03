Search and rescue efforts underway after torrential rainfall in central China

Xinhua) 08:35, July 03, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows an excavator clearing the road in Taiping Town of Xixia County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. Torrential downpours in Taiping and Erlangping triggered a sudden surge in the water level in the downstream of a local river in Xixia County on Monday, damaging infrastructure and leaving some residents trapped.

Following the flooding, rescue efforts were immediately implemented, with two people successfully rescued. Further search and rescue efforts are underway in the quest to locate the three missing individuals. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Staff members repair electric wires in Taiping Town of Xixia County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, July 2, 2025. Torrential downpours in Taiping and Erlangping triggered a sudden surge in the water level in the downstream of a local river in Xixia County on Monday, damaging infrastructure and leaving some residents trapped.

Following the flooding, rescue efforts were immediately implemented, with two people successfully rescued. Further search and rescue efforts are underway in the quest to locate the three missing individuals. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows an excavator clearing the road in Taiping Town of Xixia County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. Torrential downpours in Taiping and Erlangping triggered a sudden surge in the water level in the downstream of a local river in Xixia County on Monday, damaging infrastructure and leaving some residents trapped.

Following the flooding, rescue efforts were immediately implemented, with two people successfully rescued. Further search and rescue efforts are underway in the quest to locate the three missing individuals. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Staff members repair electric wires in Taiping Town of Xixia County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, July 2, 2025. Torrential downpours in Taiping and Erlangping triggered a sudden surge in the water level in the downstream of a local river in Xixia County on Monday, damaging infrastructure and leaving some residents trapped.

Following the flooding, rescue efforts were immediately implemented, with two people successfully rescued. Further search and rescue efforts are underway in the quest to locate the three missing individuals. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A rescuer operates a drone to search for missing individuals in Erlangping Town of Xixia County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, July 2, 2025. Torrential downpours in Taiping and Erlangping triggered a sudden surge in the water level in the downstream of a local river in Xixia County on Monday, damaging infrastructure and leaving some residents trapped.

Following the flooding, rescue efforts were immediately implemented, with two people successfully rescued. Further search and rescue efforts are underway in the quest to locate the three missing individuals. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Rescuers search for missing individuals in Erlangping Town of Xixia County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, July 2, 2025. Torrential downpours in Taiping and Erlangping triggered a sudden surge in the water level in the downstream of a local river in Xixia County on Monday, damaging infrastructure and leaving some residents trapped.

Following the flooding, rescue efforts were immediately implemented, with two people successfully rescued. Further search and rescue efforts are underway in the quest to locate the three missing individuals. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Rescuers search for missing individuals in Erlangping Town of Xixia County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, July 2, 2025. Torrential downpours in Taiping and Erlangping triggered a sudden surge in the water level in the downstream of a local river in Xixia County on Monday, damaging infrastructure and leaving some residents trapped.

Following the flooding, rescue efforts were immediately implemented, with two people successfully rescued. Further search and rescue efforts are underway in the quest to locate the three missing individuals. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)