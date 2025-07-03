China to launch exhibition for 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China will open a themed exhibition on July 7 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Held at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, the exhibition will feature 1,525 photographs and 3,237 artifacts, said Luo Cunkang, curator of the museum, at a State Council Information Office press conference Thursday.

It will become part of the museum's permanent display.

Divided into eight sections, the exhibition employs a range of modern display techniques to bring history to life, combining rare artifacts, archival documents, historical footage, artworks, and immersive recreations of key moments.

The exhibition traces the 14-year war of resistance against Japanese aggression from 1931 to 1945, highlighting how the Chinese people, under the Communist Party of China (CPC)-led national united front, fought for survival, national revival, and a broader struggle for human justice, Luo said.

The display features newly found documents that reveal how the CPC was the first to initiate armed resistance against Japan and emerged as the vanguard of the nation's war effort.

The Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was the first to break out and lasted the longest in the World Anti-Fascist War, resulting in over 35 million Chinese military and civilian casualties.

In the main Eastern battlefield in the global fight against fascism, China's resistance effort was decisive in defeating Japanese fascism and supporting other fronts in Europe and Asia, profoundly contributing to the final victory and world peace.

