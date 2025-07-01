Summer pasture migration underway in Altay, NW China's Xinjiang
On June 24, 2025, herders in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, drove their livestock to highland summer pastures. This year's summer migration began on June 22 and will last until June 30, involving a total of 600,000 head of livestock. (People's Daily Online/Liu Shihe)
On June 24, 2025, herders in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, drove their livestock to highland summer pastures. This year's summer migration began on June 22 and will last until June 30, involving a total of 600,000 head of livestock. (People's Daily Online/Liu Shihe)
On June 24, 2025, herders in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, drove their livestock to highland summer pastures. This year's summer migration began on June 22 and will last until June 30, involving a total of 600,000 head of livestock. (People's Daily Online/Liu Shihe)
On June 24, 2025, herders in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, drove their livestock to highland summer pastures. This year's summer migration began on June 22 and will last until June 30, involving a total of 600,000 head of livestock. (People's Daily Online/Liu Shihe)
Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.
Photos
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
- View of Zangke river scenic area in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou
- Beijing Flower Trading Center blooms into economic, cultural hub
Related Stories
- China's Xinjiang opens first direct cargo flight to Africa
- Xinjiang's Horgos Port sees record China-Europe freight trains in 2024
- Power supply company offers comprehensive electricity services to village in NW China's Xinjiang
- A quick look at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo
- 2nd Xinjiang Barbecue Festival wows visitors at Grand Bazaar in Urumqi
- Thrilling and beautiful Yizhao Highway
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.