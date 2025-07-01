Summer pasture migration underway in Altay, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:03, July 01, 2025

On June 24, 2025, herders in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, drove their livestock to highland summer pastures. This year's summer migration began on June 22 and will last until June 30, involving a total of 600,000 head of livestock. (People's Daily Online/Liu Shihe)

Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.

