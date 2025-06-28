China's top political advisor meets French National Assembly speaker

Xinhua) 13:57, June 28, 2025

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Yael Braun-Pivet, speaker of the French National Assembly, in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Yael Braun-Pivet, speaker of the French National Assembly, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said China was willing to work with France to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen multilateral coordination to promote the development of China-France relations and China-EU relations.

The CPPCC is willing to contribute to the development of China-France relations, Wang said.

Braun-Pivet said the French National Assembly and the National People's Congress of China had a productive dialogue on Thursday, having in-depth discussions on economy and trade, people-to-people exchanges, environmental protection, biodiversity and international affairs.

In the face of many common challenges, France is willing to carry forward friendship with China, build more channels for cooperation and make bilateral relations more dynamic, she said.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Yael Braun-Pivet, speaker of the French National Assembly, in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)