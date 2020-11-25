French business climate worsens in November: INSEE

Business managers in France expressed more pessimism about the business climate, with the monthly sentiment indicator tumbling by 11 points, national statistics institute INSEE's data showed on Tuesday.

The business climate composite indicator, compiled from the answers of business managers in the main market sectors between Oct. 28 and Nov. 19, stood at 79 points, down from 90 registered in October.

"The general business outlook has darkened considerably compared to the previous month. This wave of pessimism has concerned in particular, in the context of the second lockdown, retail trade and services, but also manufacturing," INSEE said in its monthly report.

Compared to last month's figures, the business climate in retail and services dropped by 23 points and 12 points respectively in November. Manufacturing lost two points at 92.

On Oct. 30, tougher instruction to limit gatherings and curb movement came into effect in France. Only journeys for work, health needs or shopping of necessities are allowed.

In order to halt the COVID-19 resurgence, the government ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses -- cinemas, theatres, cafes, bars and restaurants, leading to a 15-percent reduction in economic activities.

For the whole year of 2020, France expected its economic growth to contract by 11 percent, worse than a previous estimate of 10 percent.