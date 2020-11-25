Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

French business climate worsens in November: INSEE

(Xinhua)    10:10, November 25, 2020

Business managers in France expressed more pessimism about the business climate, with the monthly sentiment indicator tumbling by 11 points, national statistics institute INSEE's data showed on Tuesday.

The business climate composite indicator, compiled from the answers of business managers in the main market sectors between Oct. 28 and Nov. 19, stood at 79 points, down from 90 registered in October.

"The general business outlook has darkened considerably compared to the previous month. This wave of pessimism has concerned in particular, in the context of the second lockdown, retail trade and services, but also manufacturing," INSEE said in its monthly report.

Compared to last month's figures, the business climate in retail and services dropped by 23 points and 12 points respectively in November. Manufacturing lost two points at 92.

On Oct. 30, tougher instruction to limit gatherings and curb movement came into effect in France. Only journeys for work, health needs or shopping of necessities are allowed.

In order to halt the COVID-19 resurgence, the government ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses -- cinemas, theatres, cafes, bars and restaurants, leading to a 15-percent reduction in economic activities.

For the whole year of 2020, France expected its economic growth to contract by 11 percent, worse than a previous estimate of 10 percent.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York