Macron and his wife welcome president of UAE at Elysee Palace in Paris

Xinhua) 10:13, July 20, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) welcome President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (C) at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, July 18, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heize/Xinhua)

