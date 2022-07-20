Home>>
Macron and his wife welcome president of UAE at Elysee Palace in Paris
(Xinhua) 10:13, July 20, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) welcome President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (C) at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, July 18, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heize/Xinhua)
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) welcome President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (C) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 18, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heize/Xinhua)
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 18, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heize/Xinhua)
