China ready to enhance cooperation with UAE: Chinese vice premier

Xinhua) 08:17, January 11, 2022

DUBAI, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to enhance political mutual trust and strengthen practical cooperation in various fields under the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said Monday.

Hu made the remarks in a written speech for the celebration on Monday marking the National Day of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Hu noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his video message for the China Pavilion, spoke highly of the significance of the Expo 2020 Dubai, calling on the people of all countries to work together, respond to the call of the times, strengthen global governance, pursue innovation-driven development, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Under the theme "Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind -- Innovation &Opportunity," the China Pavilion focuses on showcasing the progress and innovative achievements in satellite navigation, high-speed railway, automation, sea-rice, and smart robots among others based on the dynamic development in China, and sharing China's development philosophy and experience, he said.

Hu added that those demonstrations have also displayed China's determination to stick to the "golden keys" of peace, development, cooperation and win-win to promote global cooperation, and create a better future.

He said that through those colorful presentations, plentiful interactions as well as diversified cultural events, the China Pavilion will greet visitors with even more surprises.

Hu also pointed out that the economies of China and the UAE are highly complementary, and the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and the UAE's concept of "Revitalizing the Silk Road" are highly compatible, so the two sides have broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

China is willing to join the UAE to further enrich the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two countries and their people, he said.

