China, UAE create a new historic chapter of win-win cooperation between the two countries

People's Daily Online) 09:11, October 25, 2021

The Expo 2020 Dubai is about to be held, and China's full support for the event set to be held by the United Arab Emirates demonstrates the profound friendship between China and the UAE.

Standing together in solidarity to build a community with a shared future for mankind, China and the UAE have joined hands to actively promote the progress in COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, serving as a role model for international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. At present, the comprehensive strategic relationship between China and the UAE has entered an optimal period in its history, with the two countries having jointly cooperated in building the "Belt and Road Initiative" with a steady and long-term devotion.

The year 2021 witnessed the wonderful coincidence of marking both the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE. How will the relations between the two countries develop in the future? Multilateralism is undergoing the most severe test since the founding of the UN. How can the UAE, in its capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2022, cooperate closely with China, contribute to global development and the maintenance of international order, and safeguard international fairness and justice? How do the two Ambassadors view the true situation in Xinjiang?

Ni Jian, Chinese ambassador to the UAE, and Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE's ambassador to China, joined the third episode of "Online Talks between Chinese and Foreign Ambassadors" jointly launched by Huanqiu.com and the China Public Diplomacy Association in collaboration with Yangtze River News, having engaged in a series of online conversations on issues such as cooperation between China and the UAE in the fight against COVID-19, cooperation in jointly building the "Belt and Road Initiative", and the maintenance and implementation of multilateralism.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)