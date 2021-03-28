Chinese FM lauds China-UAE cooperation, friendship

ABU DHABI, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday lauded the ties between China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) featuring mutual trust, pioneering cooperation and solid friendship.

He made the remarks at an interview in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi with the official news agency WAM during his visit to the Gulf country, highlighting the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the UAE.

Wang said that the goal of his visit to the UAE is to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

He added that his visit is aimed to send out the following messages to the UAE: China supports the UAE's independence in choosing own development path and opposes foreign interference in the UAE internal affairs; China will strengthen the synergy between its construction of a new development paradigm with the UAE 50-year national development strategy to elevate the mutually beneficial cooperation to a higher level; China will deepen mutual communication and coordination with the UAE on safeguarding Gulf peace and stability.

The two sides have demonstrated the true essence of the comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual firm support over core issues and at difficult times, Wang said.

The minister considers the China-UAE cooperation as "pioneering," which has been benefiting the two sides through innovation.

The two sides always seize the opportunity to explore cooperation in almost every area, such as fighting the COVID-19, vaccines, energy, trade, investment, infrastructure, and high technologies including 5G, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI), he said.

Wang expressed the hope that the China-UAE cooperation will be furthered through pushing forward the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with high-quality landmark projects such as the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone and the Hassyan clean coal power plant, consolidating cooperation in the fields of fossil fuel, new and renewable energies, and nuclear energy, exploring potentials of both markets, and optimizing the bilateral trade.

The two countries will also realize new growths through more cooperation in high tech areas including 5G, big data, AI, aerospace, and higher level of financial cooperation such as local currency settlement and an international BRI bourse, he said.

"Frequent exchanges serve as an important bond to convey amity between China and the UAE," Wang stressed, adding all these are based on the solid friendship between the two peoples as the bilateral people-to-people exchanges are thriving in culture, eduction, and tourism.

The Chinese diplomat thanked the UAE and its people for their strong support offered to China when it was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, saying the touching moves by the UAE have deeply impressed Chinese people.

China and the UAE have launched comprehensive anti-pandemic cooperation including the procurement of supplies, experience exchanges, and joint research and development of vaccines, which have benefited the two peoples and contributed to the global fight against the COVID-19, Wang noted.

China is keen to, together with the UAE, accelerate the joint production of COVID-19 vaccines, explore cooperation with third parties, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, and establish a mechanism for health code sharing to facilitate visits between the countries, he said.

Referring to the Middle East situation, Wang blamed the current instability and conflicts in the region on the policies by "some big powers," which have also harmed the global security.

"It's been 10 years since the so-called Arab Spring, the aftermath of which still lingers in this region and impacts its stability," he said, adding that he also sees hope as Middle East countries have been trying hard to explore independent paths of development and seek peace and stability in the region.

During a visit to Saudi Arabia days ago, Wang unveiled a five-point initiative for achieving security and stability in the Middle East, which calls for advocating mutual respect, upholding equity and justice, achieving non-proliferation, jointly fostering collective security, and accelerating development cooperation.

This initiative reflects China's deep thought, sincerity and responsibility as a permenant member of the UN Security Council in helping realize security and stability in the Middle East, the Chinese diplomat noted.

As a power to preserve peace, promote cooperation, and advocate openness and tolerance, China is willing to increase communication and coordination with all parties including the UAE to play a constructive role in promoting peace and security in the region, Wang added.

