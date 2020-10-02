UAE leaders congratulate China on national day

DUBAI, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday extended their greetings and congratulations upon the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to China on the occasion of China's 71st National Day, which is marked on Oct. 1, said the official WAM news agency.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote in Chinese on Twitter Thursday to extend congratulations to China, saying that the relationship between the two countries "has a long history and is of strategic significance."

He hopes this relationship will develop further.

Sheikh Mohammed also shared a short video in which UAE children sing the Chinese national anthem.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, wrote Thursday in three languages of Chinese, Arabic and English on Twitter: "Congratulations to my friend, President Xi Jinping, and to the people of China, on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Our countries share a deep friendship and a comprehensive strategic partnership, grounded by our shared objectives of prosperity."