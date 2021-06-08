China's police chief holds phone talks with UAE deputy PM, Kazakh minister

Xinhua) 10:37, June 08, 2021

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Monday held phone conversations respectively with Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al Nathan, deputy prime minister and minister of interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazakh minister of internal affairs.

During his phone call with Saif, Zhao expressed hope for the two sides to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, forge closer relations in law-enforcement cooperation, deepen practical cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism, ensuring security for major events and for the joint construction of the Belt and Road, as well as combating such crimes as cross-border gambling and telecom fraud.

Zhao said the two sides also need to build a long-term mechanism for cooperation in combating transnational crimes and tracking down corrupt officials who flee overseas and their illicit gains, so as to jointly safeguard the security and strategic interests of both countries, and better benefit the two countries as well as their peoples.

When talking with Turgumbayev over phone, Zhao said that the phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday has pointed out the direction for the continuous development of China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.

Zhao said he hopes the two sides will fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain regular strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism, ensuring security for major events and joint projects, as well as law enforcement in border areas, so as to earnestly safeguard security and stability of the two countries and the region at large.

Saif and Turgumbayev respectively expressed their willingness to deepen practical cooperation in law enforcement and security with China.

