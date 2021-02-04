Chinese Academy of Sciences, United Arab Emirates University sign MOU to enhance scientific and research cooperation

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Feb. 3, 2021, to enhance scientific and research cooperation in the fields of science, technology, innovation and talent training.

(Photo courtesy of UAE embassy in China)

The memorandum was signed remotely by Prof. Zhang Yaping, the Vice-President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, under the witness of Ni Jian, the Chinese ambassador to the UAE and Dr. Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

Zhang Yaping said that the UAE is an important partner of China and the two countries have a long history of cooperation in many fields. The relations have witnessed during the last decade a significant development, especially in the fields of science and technology, such as clean energy and environmental sciences.

He pointed out that researchers from the United Arab Emirates University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences started discussions beginning in 2020 of joint research projects and exploring ways of cooperation in the fields of water, environmental sciences, energy, health sciences, big data, etc. Under the framework of the MOU, CAS will work closely with UAEU by jointly sponsoring projects, training talents, promoting academic visits, etc. to enhance science and technology cooperation.

(Photo courtesy of UAE embassy in China)

Prof. Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Breiki noted that the scientific cooperation with the CAS opens wide horizons for the advancement of scientific and technological knowledge. The integration of the resources available in both prestigious institutions will allow new discoveries and have a positive impact on the scientific community at the global level.

This cooperation will also be devoted to promoting research and innovation activities in vital areas, including space sciences, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, mobility, transportation, water resources and environmental sciences.

Dr. Ali Al Dhaheri affirmed, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and let us start with this step in conducting joint scientific research between the United Arab Emirates University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The future of the model of cooperation between us does not only illuminate the science and innovation sector, but also strengthens the comprehensive strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China.”

Expressing his warm congratulations on the signing of the MOU, Ni Jian said: “Civilizations learn from each other through exchanges, and develop through mutual learning. I hope that the two academic institutions will join forces to add a brilliant touch to the education and scientific research cooperation and exchanges between the two countries."