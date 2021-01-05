Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
Swedish defense company to sell airborne surveillance system to UAE

(Xinhua)    08:56, January 05, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab Group said on Monday that the company is contracted to sell two advanced airborne surveillance systems to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Saab's press release, the company has "received a follow on contract with the UAE regarding the sale of two GlobalEye systems, Saab's advanced airborne surveillance system. The order value is 1.018 billion U.S. dollars and the contract period is 2020-2025."

Saab said that GlobalEye provides simultaneous air, maritime and ground surveillance. It combines sophisticated radar technology with the ultra-long-range Global 6000 aircraft from Bombardier.

The company also said that the work will be carried out in Gothenburg, Linkoping, Arboga, Jarfalla and Lulea in Sweden and in Centurion, South Africa.

Founded in 1937, Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

