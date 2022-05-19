Home>>
Senior Chinese legislator mourns UAE President at embassy
(Xinhua) 15:32, May 19, 2022
Wu Weihua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, expresses deep condolences on behalf of the Chinese government on the passing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the UAE embassy in China, May 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator on Thursday mourned the passing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the UAE embassy in China.
Wu Weihua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, expressed deep condolences on behalf of the Chinese government.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.