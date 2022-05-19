Senior Chinese legislator mourns UAE President at embassy

Xinhua) 15:32, May 19, 2022

Wu Weihua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, expresses deep condolences on behalf of the Chinese government on the passing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the UAE embassy in China, May 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator on Thursday mourned the passing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the UAE embassy in China.

Wu Weihua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, expressed deep condolences on behalf of the Chinese government.

