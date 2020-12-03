Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies at 94

(Xinhua)    08:57, December 03, 2020

PARIS, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Valery Giscard d'Estaing, president of France from 1974 to 1981 and a key actor in European integration, has died on Wednesday at the age of 94, French media reported.

Giscard d'Estaing died Wednesday evening "surrounded by his family" on his property in Authon in Loir-et-Cher, west France, Europe 1 radio reported.

The former president had been hospitalized several times in recent months for heart problems. He had made one of his last public appearances on Sept. 30, 2019 during the funeral in Paris of another former president, Jacques Chirac.

In 1974, after the sudden death of President Georges Pompidou, Giscard d'Estaing announced his candidacy for the presidency and narrowly defeated Francois Mitterrand in the run-off.

During his seven years at Elysee, Giscard d'Estaing firmly supported European integration and worked with Germany's former chancellor Helmut Schmidt to create the European Monetary System (EMS) in 1979, which would give birth to the euro, Europe's single common currency, two decades later.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York