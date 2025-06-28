Chinese doctors offer medical aid to university students in South Sudan

JUBA, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The 12th batch of the Chinese medical team on Friday offered free medical services to university students in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Chinese doctors visited the main campus of the University of Juba, with Kong Jor Koryom, a 34-year-old South Sudanese student of electrical engineering, among hundreds of patients who received treatment.

From 2023, Koryom struggled to revise his coursework at night, as exposure to bright light causes severe eye pain and itching. "Even when I wake up in the morning, I find that my eyes are very dirty," said Koryom. Though he had previously sought help from private clinics, the condition persisted.

"Today, I came to the Chinese medical team and they gave me drugs and eye drops. I am hoping they are more effective than the ones we have in the market," Koryom said.

Nhial Wanmaz, a 30-year-old public administration student, has also found it difficult to concentrate on his studies due to severe back and stomach pain.

"I approached the Chinese doctors and explained to them my condition, they gave me drugs which I am going to take and I am hopeful that these drugs will relieve my pain," he said.

Suzan Peter Ladu, director of the University of Juba clinic, hailed Chinese doctors for consistently providing free health services to students and staff, including communities neighboring the university.

Ladu said that since 2024, the Chinese medical team has been sending specialists to the clinic. "They bring specialist doctors to run referral clinics every Monday, Wednesday and Friday," she added.

Gift Gibson Natana, deputy director general at Juba Teaching Hospital, said their joint collaboration with the Chinese medical team has benefited not only the students and staff but also the families of University of Juba staff members.

Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health Annin Ngot Ngot Mou lauded the work and commitment of the Chinese medical team, while also appealing for expansion of their services to other universities, such as Rumbek University of Science and Technology, Upper Nile University, and University of Bahrl El-Ghazal.

"This University of Juba clinic is sometimes a comprehensive medical care center, which is doing all activities, attending to out-patients and also in-patients under emergencies. The Chinese people are very committed," he said.

Li Wancheng, counselor for economic and commercial affairs in the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan, said that over the years, Chinese medical teams have delivered free medical services, as well as donated food and medical supplies to communities and local orphanage homes.

"The team members have always been committed to improving the health and well-being of local people. These contributions made by the Chinese medical teams in South Sudan have been and will always be a valuable legacy in China-South Sudan friendship," Li said.

