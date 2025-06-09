Home>>
Chinese medical team provides free examination to children in Ghana
(Xinhua) 10:23, June 09, 2025
A doctor from the 14th batch of the Chinese medical team in Ghana provides free examination to a child at the Motherly Love Orphanage in Accra, Ghana, June 7, 2025. The 14th batch of the Chinese medical team in Ghana on Saturday donated essential supplies and provided free medical services to an orphanage in Accra, the capital of the West African country. (Xinhua/Seth)
Doctors from the 14th batch of the Chinese medical team in Ghana provide free examination to children at the Motherly Love Orphanage in Accra, Ghana, June 7, 2025. The 14th batch of the Chinese medical team in Ghana on Saturday donated essential supplies and provided free medical services to an orphanage in Accra, the capital of the West African country. (Xinhua/Seth)
