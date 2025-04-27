Wuhan boy implanted with the world’s smallest magnetically levitated artificial heart

Global Times) 16:12, April 27, 2025

A mineral water bottle cap-sized, magnetically levitated artificial heart weighing only 45 grams was successfully implanted in a 7-year-old child in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, addressing a global gap in pediatric heart failure treatment using magnetically levitated artificial hearts and presenting a Chinese solution to end-stage heart disease treatment for children.

The 7-year-old patient, nicknamed Jun Jun, was diagnosed with end-stage heart failure in May 2024 and he was advised by local doctors to undergo a heart transplant, according to China National Radio (CNR).

However, further examinations revealed Jun Jun had rare blood type, complicating donor heart matching, along with emerging respiratory distress and risks of infection and other complications, according to the report.

Following comprehensive discussions with the family, Dong Nianguo, a professor from the Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, decided to proceed with the specialized pediatric magnetically levitated artificial heart implantation surgery.

The device, measuring 2.9 centimeters in diameter and weighing 45 grams, is the smallest and lightest of its kind globally, according to the hospital.

Operating at an optimal speed range of 1,500 to 3,600 revolutions per minute, it establishes a stable blood circulation system within young, low-weight pediatric patients, the hospital said.

This artificial device functions like a high-powered motor, allowing fatigued ventricles to rest while maintaining systemic blood circulation, effectively helping acute heart failure patients through critical periods with both minimally invasive procedures and notable efficacy, CNR reported.

It is not a scaled-down version of an adult device, but a product specifically designed for pediatric patients, with all parameters tailored to children’s anatomical and physiological needs, according to the report.

Following a five-hour surgery, the patient regained spontaneous breathing the next day and was transferred to a specialized care ward after five days, Dong noted.

After three years of effort, such device not only filled the global gap in magnetically levitated artificial hearts for pediatric heart failure, but also provided a Chinese solution for treating end-stage heart disease in children, according to CNR.

Currently, the child exhibits stable vital signs and has a good prospect for receiving further treatment, Professor Dong said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)