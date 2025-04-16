Chinese researchers develop smart wearable device to aid the blind

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have recently developed a novel wearable artificial intelligence (AI) system to assist blind individuals with navigation, with the findings published Monday in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence.

The system integrates visual, auditory and tactile feedback, using AI algorithms to scan the surrounding environment. When the wearer approaches obstacles or objects, it sends signals to guide them through movements, object handling, and other visual tasks, thereby enhancing their independence in daily life.

This breakthrough in biomedical engineering was led by Gu Leilei, an associate professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, in collaboration with researchers from Fudan University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, East China Normal University, and other partners.

The research team designed this user-friendly assistive system that enhances functionality through advanced AI algorithms and seamless hardware integration.

Equipped with a camera to capture visual data, the system uses AI to analyze the surroundings, detect obstacles and key targets, and then delivers instructions through bone-conduction headphones and wrist-mounted electronic skin patches.

These signals guide the wearer to move forward, turn left or right, or adjust their path in real time until they reach their destination.

In tests involving humanoid robots and visually impaired participants in both virtual and real-world settings, the system showed significant improvements in navigation efficiency.

Users successfully maneuvered through mazes and cluttered rooms, and performed object-grasping tasks with greater ease.

