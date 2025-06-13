Chinese medical research findings showcased at European Hematology Association Congress

Xinhua) 14:37, June 13, 2025

ROME, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A number of Chinese medical research findings were showcased at the 30th European Hematology Association Congress (EHA 2025 Congress), which kicked off Thursday in Milan, Italy.

A study on adult immune thrombocytopenia from China's National Clinical Research Center for Blood Diseases was selected among the five "Late-Breaking Abstracts" announced this year, the official website of the congress reported.

In addition, a total of 30 research findings from China were accepted for presentation at the event, covering progress in the study of diseases such as acute myeloid leukemia, thrombocythemia, multiple myeloma and aplastic anemia.

The EHA 2025 Congress is the largest international event in the field of hematology in Europe. It gathers experts and scholars from more than 100 countries and regions to focus on cutting-edge advancements and explore new solutions in the field.

This year's congress will conclude on Sunday.

