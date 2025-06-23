Tales from China for children everywhere

Xinhua) 10:19, June 23, 2025

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- "Our latest release features delightful content and captivating illustrations that align perfectly with the children's book markets in the UK and Australia. We have high hopes for its success in these markets," said Sophia Whitfield, a publisher from the UK.

The general manager of New Frontier Publishing was referring to "Playing Time with Dad," a children's picture book written by renowned Chinese author Shen Shixi and released in both Chinese and English editions at the ongoing Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF).

Whitfield's company, which mainly operates in Australia and the UK, has already completed the simultaneous publication of 48 original titles from Zhejiang Juvenile and Children's Publishing House, the Chinese copyright purchaser of Peppa Pig, with 15 more currently in production.

The collaboration is one of many that reflect a growing international appetite for Chinese children's literature. Amid bustling crowds and 220,000 titles on display at the 31st BIBF, which runs from June 18 to 22, Chinese children's books are drawing attention from international publishers.

Ghassan Rabin, general manager of the Emirates Publishers Association, has worked in children's publishing for over 30 years. While flipping through a bookshelf of Chinese picture books, he noted, "Usually we work with European publishers, but this time we're here to take a closer look at what China has to offer."

China boasts the world's largest children's book market. Domestically, children's books make up over 28 percent of the total list price, the biggest share among all categories.

Recent surveys show that in 2024, the book reading rate among Chinese minors aged 0 to 17 reached 86.6 percent, with an average of 11.65 books read per child.

"We have around 300 million young readers, that alone draws global attention," said Bai Bing, chief editor of Jieli Publishing House and a children's author himself. "But more importantly, our books are no longer just for Chinese kids, we now publish with global readers in mind."

Bai told Xinhua that as Chinese families increasingly invest in children's education and cultural development, the local publishing industry has matured in both market operations and creative output.

Jieli Publishing House, a pioneer in exporting children's books, has licensed more than 1,500 titles to 39 countries over the past three decades, with a 14.66 percent year-on-year increase in exports in 2024.

Nowadays, young readers in Norway are exploring "Little Zip's School Diary," a humorous and relatable series about school life. In Italy, children are flipping through an interactive pop-up dinosaur encyclopedia, while in the United States, "The Mystery Bronzes of Sanxingdui" offers readers a glimpse into Chinese heritage through a child-friendly lens.

Originally published by Sichuan Children's Publishing House, these titles demonstrate a key shift: Chinese children's books are moving beyond cliches and surface-level cultural symbols to offer stories that are emotional, universal, and deeply personal.

Xiong Liang, the first Chinese illustrator to be shortlisted for the Hans Christian Andersen Award, believes in exploring what he calls the "secret growth" of children -- those small, invisible moments that adults often miss.

"These stories speak to kids everywhere. They come straight from a child's heart and show who they truly are, and that's what I always aim for in my work," Xiong told Xinhua.

This perspective is shared by Whitfield, who has worked on more than a thousand picture books and was deeply struck by the unique charm and immense potential of Chinese stories and their creators.

"We are committed to serving as a cultural bridge and publishing platform, facilitating more outstanding Chinese works to reach global audiences," said Whitfield.

