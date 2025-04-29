Chinese books enrich Confucius Institute in northern Greece

Xinhua) 10:42, April 29, 2025

ATHENS, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China People's Education Press donated a new collection of books to the Confucius Institute at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki during a ceremony held in Athens on Monday, reinforcing educational and cultural ties between China and Greece.

The donation was part of the "Youth Without Limits: Understanding China" event, where officials from both countries highlighted the growing interest among Greek students in learning Chinese and exploring Chinese civilization. They noted that this trend is strengthening the bond between the two ancient cultures.

Established in 2018, the Confucius Institute at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki serves as a major center for Chinese language education in northern Greece. Similar institutes have also been established at universities in Athens and central Greece. The newly donated books are expected to expand the Institute's library resources.

During the event at the Chinese Embassy, students shared their experiences of learning Chinese, performed songs, recited classical poetry, and told personal stories illustrating their connection with the language.

"I wanted to discover a culture that most Greeks knew little about," said Dimitra Giannoulaki, a 22-year-old student from the University of Piraeus, who began studying Chinese nine years ago. "Chinese writing is like painting to me -- and as someone who has always loved art, I found it deeply inspiring."

Constantinos Ladopoulos, a 19-year-old maritime studies student at the same university, said his fascination with Chinese culture started with films he watched as a child. With China and Greece both key players in global shipping, he believes mastering Chinese will offer him a distinct advantage in his career.

Twelve-year-old Matayos Rinakis, wearing a T-shirt reading "We Speak Chinese" in Greek, shared his journey of learning Chinese, which began when he was five years old. Although the language posed challenges, the support of his teachers and his Chinese mother helped him make steady progress.

"For me, learning Chinese is all about patience and perseverance," Rinakis said. "It's an honor to study two of the world's oldest languages, Greek and Chinese."

