Tunis int'l book fair opens with China as guest of honor

Xinhua) 13:30, April 27, 2025

Tunisian President Kais Saied (3rd L) attends a launching ceremony of China's guest of honor at the 39th edition of Tunis International Book Fair in Tunis, Tunisia, on April 25, 2025.

TUNIS, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The 39th Tunis International Book Fair kicked off here on Friday, with China as the guest of honor, presenting a diverse collection of Chinese publications.

The Chinese pavilion offers a curated selection of books that showcase China's rich traditional culture, and important translations that highlight China-Africa and China-Arab cultural exchanges.

Key works by Chinese President Xi Jinping, including "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" and "Selected Readings from the Works of Xi Jinping," were also on display.

Tunisian President Kais Saied visited the Chinese pavilion, where he expressed strong support for the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by Xi. He noted the long-standing cooperation between the two nations, underlined the bright prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation under the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, and emphasized Tunisia's commitment to further promoting cooperation with China in various fields such as culture and economy and trade.

Running from April 25 to May 4, the fair also includes forums, cultural events, and panel discussions featuring renowned Chinese authors, poets, and scholars.

Tunisian President Kais Saied (1st L) visits the Chinese pavilion at the 39th edition of Tunis International Book Fair in Tunis, Tunisia, on April 25, 2025.

Photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows Chinese exhibition area of the 39th edition of Tunis International Book Fair in Tunis, Tunisia.

Photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows Chinese exhibition area of the 39th edition of Tunis International Book Fair in Tunis, Tunisia.

Photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows Chinese exhibition area of the 39th edition of Tunis International Book Fair in Tunis, Tunisia.

