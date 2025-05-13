China Book Corner unveils in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 15:52, May 13, 2025

DHAKA, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China Book Corner in Bangladesh was unveiled, and "Reading China" China-Bangladesh Youth Exchange event was held here Sunday.

The event was hosted by China International Communications Group, the Ministry of Culture of Bangladesh, and the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh.

At the ceremony, Chinese representatives conveyed their aspiration to utilize the China Book Corner in Bangladesh as a platform for collaboration with friendly Bangladeshi organizations and youth to cultivate friendships through cultural exchange, encourage knowledge-based initiatives, enhance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen mutual understanding and affection between the two nations, collectively crafting a new and dynamic chapter in the China-Bangladesh friendship.

Bangladeshi student Mahzabin Islam Samia told Xinhua that she mainly learned about Chinese culture through watching Chinese TV dramas. With the establishment of the China Book Corner at the National Library of Bangladesh, readers can explore Chinese politics, economy, and social culture, which is beneficial for cross-cultural exchange.

The China Book Corner in Bangladesh is the 18th center established by the China International Communications Group worldwide.

