31st Beijing International Book Fair opens

Xinhua) 16:43, June 18, 2025

People visit the booth of China's Hong Kong at the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

Over 1,700 exhibitors from 80 countries and regions participated in the event, which will run through June 22, with Malaysia as this year's guest country of honor. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

People visit the booth of China's Sichuan Province at the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

People visit the booth of Germany at the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

This photo shows an exterior view of the China National Convention Center, where the 31st Beijing International Book Fair is held, in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

People visit the booth of Malaysia at the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

People visit the booth of Russia at the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

People visit the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

This photo shows illustrations themed on "Journey to the West" displayed at the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

This photo shows an exterior view of the China National Convention Center, where the 31st Beijing International Book Fair is held, in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

People visit the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

People visit the booth of Beijing at the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

People visit the 31st Beijing International Book Fair at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

