220,000 books on display at Beijing expo

Xinhua) 13:45, June 18, 2025

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The 31st Beijing International Book Fair opened here on Wednesday, displaying around 220,000 books from China and abroad.

Over 1,700 exhibitors from 80 countries and regions participated in the event, which will run through June 22, with Malaysia as this year's guest country of honor.

