Chinese calligraphy exhibition opens in Copenhagen

Visitors watch calligraphy works during the "Lanting Culture Salon - Chinese Calligraphy Exhibition" held in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

COPENHAGEN, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Copenhagen (CCCC) on Saturday held the opening ceremony of the "Lanting Culture Salon - Chinese Calligraphy Exhibition," aimed at promoting cultural exchange between China and Denmark through the traditional art of Chinese calligraphy.

The exhibition draws inspiration from the historic "Lanting Gathering," a famous assembly of scholars at the Orchid Pavilion during the Eastern Jin Dynasty (317-420). It presents calligraphy not only as a writing tool but also as a form of artistic and cultural expression with more than 3,000 years of history.

According to Mu Xianghong, director of the CCCC, the exhibition offers "a dialogue across time and space, across cultures and continents," highlighting the enduring appeal and philosophical depth of Chinese calligraphy.

The exhibition features four themed sections: the Historical Calligraphy Zone, showcasing works from past dynasties; the Contemporary Calligraphy Zone, presenting modern interpretations and multimedia displays; the Seal Carving Zone, focusing on the artistry of traditional Chinese seals; and the Interactive Experience Zone, where visitors can try their hand at calligraphy and seal carving.

Princess Eleonore-Christine of Schaumburg-Lippe attended the event alongside artists, scholars and cultural figures from both China and Denmark.

Speaking to Xinhua, the princess said she was impressed by the range of artistic styles and the cultural continuity reflected in ancient Chinese scripts.

"What impressed me most is that Chinese people today can still read calligraphy written thousands of years ago. It shows a continuity of culture that's truly remarkable," she said.

She also shared her experience of visiting China for the first time earlier this month.

The event also featured a keynote lecture by a Chinese calligrapher titled "Trace the Ink Charm of a Thousand Years and Savor the Elegance of Clerical Script," offering insights into the evolution of Han dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) calligraphy.

The exhibition is open to the public and will run for two weeks.

Visitors are seen at the "Lanting Culture Salon - Chinese Calligraphy Exhibition" held in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

