2025 Summer Davos forum in north China's Tianjin gets prepared

Xinhua) 08:16, June 23, 2025

Staff members talk with each other at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in Tianjin Municipality, north China, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Summer Davos forum will be held from June 24 to 26 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, with all preparations for the meeting having been finalized, the organizers said on June 17.

Also known as the 16th Annual Meeting of New Champions of the World Economic Forum, this year's Summer Davos forum is themed "Entrepreneurship in the New Era" and is expected to bring together around 1,800 participants from over 90 countries and regions, the organizers told a press conference in Beijing.

This photo taken on June 22, 2025 shows the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in Tianjin Municipality, north China. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a poster of the 2025 Summer Davos hung on a building along the Haihe River in Tianjin Municipality, north China. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on June 22, 2025 shows the venue for the 2025 Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)