Chinese companies to take active role at Davos, reinforcing globalization vision

Global Times) 14:47, January 20, 2025

As geopolitical tensions, economic transformation, and technological advancements continue to reshape the world, the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting - often dubbed the "bellwether of the global economy" - is set to kick off on Monday in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

Over the years, the number of Chinese companies attending has steadily increased, and in this European town symbolizing "globalization," they are sending a strong message of their commitment to participating in global markets and upholding globalization.

Solar photovoltaic technology is now advancing at an unprecedented pace, surpassing even the most optimistic forecasts, and it has become the driving force behind the global energy transition, leading Chinese solar company LONGi Green Energy Technology said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Sunday.

During the WEF annual meeting, LONGi will join forces with global partners to explore ways to drive innovation and the deployment of solar photovoltaic technology, contributing to the global energy transition and energy equity, and helping to create a low-carbon, inclusive and sustainable future, the company said.

Yidu Tech, a leading player in China's artificial intelligence healthcare sector, will make its fifth appearance at the meeting. On this prominent global stage, Yidu will draw on its understanding of the healthcare industry and innovative mindset to work alongside global experts and scholars in shaping the future of digital healthcare, the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Sunday.

The five-day annual meeting convenes close to 3,000 leaders from various industries around the world. A total of 350 government leaders will attend the event, according to the WEF's official website.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang is scheduled to attend the meeting and visit Switzerland and the Netherlands from Sunday to January 24, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Ding will deliver a special address at the opening plenary of the annual meeting, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Friday.

"By attending the annual meeting, China looks forward to strengthening exchanges and communication with other parties, enhancing understanding and trust, pooling consensus for cooperation, upholding true multilateralism, jointly advocating an equal and orderly multipolar world and mutually beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and contributing to improving global economic governance and boosting world economic growth," Guo noted.

"Chinese companies have actively participated in the Winter Davos for years, signaling their commitment to global markets and open cooperation," Hu Qimu, deputy secretary-general of the digital-real economies integration Forum 50, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Hu said that the biggest risk the firms face when expanding abroad currently is institutional risk - such as anti-dumping investigations - rather than market risk.

"With limited capacity to manage these risks, companies need to collaborate with the government, and the forum offers a platform for businesses to showcase themselves, discover opportunities, and understand the policy risks and directions of their target markets," Hu said.

At the 2024 Winter Davos Forum, a 140-member Chinese delegation, including 10 ministerial-level officials, attended, representing various sectors such as finance, technology, education, and culture, according to media reports.

In recent years, an increasing number of Chinese companies have proactively become partners with businesses abroad to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and leverage complementary advantages. At the same time, they are actively fulfilling their corporate social responsibilities by creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and making positive contributions to local economic and social development, as well as enhancing the well-being of local communities.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, in 2023, Chinese companies operating abroad paid a total of $75.3 billion in various taxes to host countries and regions. As of the end of 2023, the total number of employees working for these companies abroad had reached 4.29 million, including 2.57 million local employees, an increase of 77,000, accounting for nearly 60 percent.

As of the end of 2023, domestic investors from China had established 48,000 overseas enterprises in 189 countries and regions globally, covering more than 80 percent of countries and regions worldwide, with an overall good operating condition, according to a report released in September 2024 summarizing China's foreign direct investment performance in 2023.

